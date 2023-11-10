There have been reports of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum gotten engaged after two years of dating. The Batman actress was reportedly seen sporting an engagement ring while exiting a Halloween party. However, the couple never confirmed reports of their engagement. Zoë and Channing were spotted together once again amidst rumours of getting engaged. But the former was seen sans engagement ring on her left ring finger, but had adorned multiple rings on other hand. Zoë Kravitz Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Channing Tatum – Reports.

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

