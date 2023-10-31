Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2021. The two were recently spotted together at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. While leaving the venue, Zoë was seen sporting an engagement ring. As per a report shared by PEOPLE, the couple has taken their relationship to the next level. Zoë and Channing are reportedly engaged after two years of dating. An official announcement is awaited. Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Party With Celebrity Costume Extravaganza, Check Guest List Inside! (View Pics).

