EXO's Twitter handle released a new video to announce their comeback with their seventh album EXIST. It will release on Monday, July 10 at 6 pm KST. This news comes after Chen, Xiumin and Baekhyun's lawsuit against SM Entertainment, who after a long battle will be provided settlement data by the agency. EXO’s Chen, Xiumin and Baekhyun To Be Provided Settlement Data by SM Entertainment, View More Deets Inside.

Watch EXO's Video for EXIST:

