SM Entertainment has agreed to provide settlement data to Chen, Xiumin and Baekhyun. Their lawyer revealed that an official complaint was filed at the Fair Trade Commission against the agency, and "requested a full investigation into the exclusive contracts of SM's celebrities." After which SM agreed to what was required, and said "After deliberation, we would like to provide a co.py of the settlement data to the three artists on the premise that (...) they will not use the copies of the settlement data for unfair purposes." EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen Take Legal Action Against SM Entertainment Over Non-payment of Dues and Unfair Contract Extension.

View EXO and SM Update:

SM's Statement on EXO

“Through these measures, we hope that our sincere love and care will be conveyed to all members of EXO and the fans who value EXO. (...) We will do our best not to interfere with EXO's activities that fans expect.” — SM Entertainment after providing settlement data following EXO… pic.twitter.com/Krci1kFF5W — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2023

