At the K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai on December 14, EXO's XIUMIN captivated Indian EXO-Ls by speaking in Hindi. With a warm smile, he greeted the audience with the iconic line "Meri Aashiqui Tum Hi Ho," taken from the popular Arijit Singh's 'Tum Hi Ho' track from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's movie Aashiqui 2. The crowd erupted in excitement as XIUMIN made an effort to connect with them in their language. His thoughtful gesture was met with cheers and applause, making the moment unforgettable. This heartfelt interaction deepened the bond between XIUMIN and his Indian fans, leaving a lasting impact on everyone at the festival. ‘Are You Guys Having Fun?’: GOT7’s BamBam Thrills K-Pop Fans With Debut Performance at K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai (Watch Video).

EXO’s XIUMIN Wins Hearts as He Speaks Hindi and Delights Fans at Mumbai's K-Town Festival 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)