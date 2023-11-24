The No 3 Intermediate People's Court of Beijing has rejected Kris Wu's appeal to overturn his 13-year conviction for rape and mass indecency. The court affirmed the severity of Wu's actions, stating that he had violated the will of women and exploited the inebriation of multiple victims to engage in sexual relations with them. The decision underscores the legal consequences of Wu's actions, emphasizing the gravity of the charges against the former pop star. Kris Wu Gets Sentenced to 13 Years in Jail and Faces Deportation for Sexual Assault Allegations and Rape.

View Kris Wu Update:

Kris Wu's request to appeal his 13-year conviction for rape and mass indecency has been rejected by the No.3 Intermediate People's Court of Beijing. “Kris Wu violated the will of women and took advantage of the drunkenness of multiple victims to have sexual relations with them.” pic.twitter.com/sEshck6lFD — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2023

