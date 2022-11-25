Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu has been sentenced to prison for 13 years after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape. The pop star is also facing deportation for his crimes. Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty for Rape and Group Licentiousness.

[★BREAKING] Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison And Deportation For Rapehttps://t.co/Eh5OmxukVH — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 25, 2022

