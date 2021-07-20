Kris Wu, one of the most famous Chinese actors who was also a member of the K-Pop group EXO, has found himself in a teen sex scandal. As per Hollywood Reporter, 19-year-old former fan Du Meizhu, accused the actor of luring her to his home when she was just 17 with the promise of a role only to get her to have alcohol and have sex with her when she blacked out. Following these allegations, brands like Louis Vuitton, Porsche and several others including a few Chinese brands have decided to snap ties with the actor.

#Trending! In the wake of his current scandal, #KrisWu could be required to pay hundreds of millions in compensation to brands following multiple premature contract terminations.#WuYifan #吴亦凡 pic.twitter.com/hbUbdyLrFG — Trending Weibo (@TrendingWeibo) July 20, 2021

