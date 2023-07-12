SM Entertainment will soon be debuting their boy band consisting of seven members. The four members that have been revealed are former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro. Eunseok and Seunghan who are SM rookies will also be part of this group. The other three members will be revealed later. SM Entertainment Releases Full Plans For All Of Their Artists In 2023.

View SM New Band Update:

SM Entertainment’s new 7-member boy group will reportedly debut in September. It will consist of former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro, SM Rookies' Eunseok and Seunghan, and three additional unrevealed members. pic.twitter.com/8ZHQi6oRVX — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 12, 2023

