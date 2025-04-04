Wendy and Yeri, members of the third-generation K-Pop girl group Red Velvet, will be leaving their agency, SM Entertainment. The idols will be embarking on a new chapter in their careers. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief because both of them will continue their journey as an integral part of Red Velvet. In a statement on April 4, SM Entertainment issued a statement expressing their gratitude to Wendy and Yeri and shared the news. "We are informing you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have come to an end. We will cherish all the moments spent together with them util now, and we will sincerely root for Wendy and Yeri as they make a new start. As members of Red Velvet, Wendy and Yeri will be working with us for their group activities and we ask you to look forward to Red Velvet's shining journey that will continue to unfold." BTS V’s Portrait Rights Violated? BigHit Demands Chuncheon City To Remove Kim Taehyung’s Photo From Market Promotions.

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri Announce Departure From SM Entertainment

English Translations of SM Entertainment’s Statement

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have ended. Since debuting with Red Velvet, Wendy and Yeri have brought us great joy through their group activities and also through their diverse work as solo artists.… — Elle 𓆩𓆪 (@chobomseulrene) April 4, 2025

