M3GAN actress Violet McGraw's salary for the box-office hit is unveiled! The actress was paid around $4K per week for the film and an extra $150K after its box-office success. 50 Cent Shows Remorse For Trolling Megan Thee Stallion About the Tory Lanez Trial, Says ‘I Should Apologise to Her’ (Watch Video)

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#M3GAN actress Violet McGraw was reportedly paid nearly $4K per week for the film, and is potentially looking at an extra $150K due to its box office success. 🔗: https://t.co/WbkeJaTsbMpic.twitter.com/Bztx3F1s24 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)