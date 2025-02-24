Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer and pianist known for hits like "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face", died at the age of 88 on Monday (February 24). The legendary vocalist known for her unique singing style and one of the most recording artistes in the 1970s suffered through ALS in recent years. Her representative shared a statement confirming her demise and said, "We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was a proud educator." Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies: Well-Known Bengali Singer and Songwriter Passes Away at 82 After Prolonged Illness; CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief.

Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack No More

NEW YORK (AP) — Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning singer known for 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' and other intimate hits, dies at 88. pic.twitter.com/xoaSLbwlvd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)