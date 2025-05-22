A woman was arrested on Thursday, May 22 after she allegedly tried to trespass into actor Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Police, the woman was intercepted by security personnel when she attempted to enter the premises without permission. The police were immediately informed and took the woman into custody. She is currently being questioned to determine her motives behind trying to enter the high-profile residence. This comes after a 23-year-old man illegally entered actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai - Galaxy Apartments - on May 20, police said on Thursday. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Return As Controversial Reality Show’s Host? Promo Shoot and Expected Premiere Dates Revealed.

Woman Tries to Trespass Into Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments

Mumbai | A woman attempting to trespass into Actor Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy apartments arrested by the Police. The Police are questioning the woman: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025

