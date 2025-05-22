Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show, has been entertaining fans for almost two decades. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show is known for its high-voltage drama and shocking twists, keeping viewers glued to their screens. Recently, there were speculations about whether the show would return for a new season. However, the latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 is definitely happening and it's coming back sooner than you think. Not just that, the reports also confirm Salman Khan's return as the show's host. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Actress Shilpa Shirodkar Tests COVID Positive Again Amid New Wave, Urges Fans To Stay Safe and Wear Masks (View Post).

‘Bigg Boss 19’ To Begin Soon?

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the issues surrounding Bigg Boss 19 have been resolved, and the popular show is confirmed to return for its 19th season. The report also confirms that Salman Khan will return as the host, marking his 16th season with the show. While the Sikandar actor has previously shared how emotionally draining the role can be, he continues to be a key figure of the show.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra

The report further reveals that Salman Khan is expected to shoot the first promo for BB19 by the end of June, with the show aiming to premiere soon after.

What Was the Chaos Surrounding ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Earlier this year, there were reports of an alleged rift between production house Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine India) and channel Colors TV. Following this, reports suggested that the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi might get cancelled. However, after the latest updates, fans can breathe a sigh of relief and start the countdown for their favourite shows. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra REVEALS He Is Yet To Receive INR 50 Lakh Prize Money for Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Says THIS About ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 18 concluded in January 2025, with Karan Veer Mehra emerging as the winner. Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were the first and second runners up of the season, respectively.

