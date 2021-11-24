The long wait to get an update on Koratala Siva directorial Acharya has been worth the while. The makers have shared an update that will leave the Mega fans thrilled. It has been confirmed that the teaser of Ram Charan’s character Siddha will be released on November 28. While sharing this update, the makers captioned it as, “You have witnessed the Megastar’s Mass Now the clock is set for Mega Powerstar #SiddhasSaga on Nov 28th”.

Update On Teaser Of Ram Charan’s Siddha From Acharya

