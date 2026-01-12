A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad when a man reportedly suffered a heart attack while watching Chiranjeevi’s newly released film Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu at Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally on Monday January 12, 2026 . The incident took place during the film’s opening-day screening when the viewer suddenly collapsed inside the theatre. The theatre staff immediately alerted the police and emergency services. The man was rushed for medical help but was declared dead. Police officials said a cardiac arrest is suspected, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a medical examination. Authorities have launched further investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The news has left fellow moviegoers and fans deeply saddened. ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Row: Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Court Order Blocking Ratings for Chiranjeevi’s Film on Ticketing Platforms (View Post).
