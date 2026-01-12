A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad when a man reportedly suffered a heart attack while watching Chiranjeevi’s newly released film Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu at Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally on Monday January 12, 2026 . The incident took place during the film’s opening-day screening when the viewer suddenly collapsed inside the theatre. The theatre staff immediately alerted the police and emergency services. The man was rushed for medical help but was declared dead. Police officials said a cardiac arrest is suspected, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a medical examination. Authorities have launched further investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The news has left fellow moviegoers and fans deeply saddened. ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Row: Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Court Order Blocking Ratings for Chiranjeevi’s Film on Ticketing Platforms (View Post).

Chiranjeevi Fan Dies – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Cassette (@southcassette)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (southcassette), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)