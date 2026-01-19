Production for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love and War has moved into high gear, but not without a breach in security. On Monday, January 19, unauthorised images from the film’s Mumbai set surfaced online, offering a detailed look at the vintage aesthetics being adopted by lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The leaked photos have quickly gone viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media. Alia Bhatt’s look heavily mirrors the high-glamour era of the 1960s. She sported a bouffant ponytail and donned a silver jumpsuit adorned with a floral print. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in a blue shirt with black pants. The leaked pictures also showed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. ‘Love and War’ NOT Pushed to 2027; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s Film ‘Very Much Set for 2026’ – Reports.

‘Love and War’ On-Set Photos Leaked

