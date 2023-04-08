From family to industry members to fans, all have been extending heartfelt wishes to Allu Arjun across social media platforms on the occasion of his 41st birthday today. Rashmika Mandanna too penned a loved-filled note for her ‘Pushpa Raj’ on Twitter. The actress shared pic and penned a note for her Pushpa 2 – The Rule co-star saying, “Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele.” Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Allu Arjun Wears Saree, Gold Jewels and Holds a Revolver in His Hand in This First Look Poster From Sukumar's Film.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Birthday Note For Allu Arjun

Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/taQO3pRtdu — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)