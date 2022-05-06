The highly anticipated trailer of Sivakarthikeyan’s campus entertainer Don is finally out! Directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, the South film will see Siva playing the role of a student whereas Priyanka Mohan stars as his love interest. We also get to see SJ Suryah playing a negative role. The flick is a teen comedy that looks promising. Don Song Private Party: Third Single From Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan’s Film To Be Out Tomorrow! Check Out Teaser Video Of The Peppy Number.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)