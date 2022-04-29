The makers of Don are all set to release the third single from the film titled “Private Party”. Featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan, this peppy number has been composed by Anriudh Ravichander. Not just that, he has lend his voice along with Jonita Gandhi for this song, the lyrics of which has been penned by the film’s lead actor himself. “Private Party” will be out tomorrow, April 30, at 5pm. Don: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Confirmed To Release In Theatres On May 13.

Watch Teaser Of “Private Party” Below:

