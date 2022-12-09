Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the upcoming film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Filmmaker Harish Shankar visited the film’s sets and shared a few pictures in which he can even be seen posing with Pawan Kalyan. While sharing the pictures he captioned it as, “Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you @DirKrish for the reception @MythriOfficial Let’s Rock !!!!!” Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan To Restart Shooting for His Upcoming Epic Drama.

Pics From Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sets

Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you @DirKrish for the reception @MythriOfficial Let’s Rock !!!!! pic.twitter.com/FbiKL2BydF — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)