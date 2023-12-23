Neru has received a positive response from the audience. The courtroom drama, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is being praised for its engaging storyline and compelling performances. According to the latest reports, the Mohanlal-starrer has already earned Rs 4.85 crore in Kerala, indicating that this Malayalam film is on track to surpass the Rs 5 crore mark in the state soon. Neru: Priyamani Shares BTS Moments With Mohanlal From the Sets of Jeethu Joseph’s Courtroom Drama (View Pics).

Neru Movie Collections

#Neru Kerala Boxoffice 2 Days Collection Update: Day 1 : 2.75 Cr Day 2 : 2.10 Cr 2 Days Total : 4.85 Cr pic.twitter.com/cEE9DVNODb — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 23, 2023

