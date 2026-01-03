The Nedumangadu Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday, January 3, found MLA and former Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju guilty in a high-profile evidence tampering case spanning over three decades. The conviction stems from a 1990 incident where Antony Raju, then a junior lawyer, was accused of conspiring with a court official to alter a crucial piece of evidence, a pair of blue underwear belonging to an Australian national arrested for hashish possession. By resizing the garment to ensure it would not fit his client during a High Court appeal, Raju successfully secured the defendant's acquittal in 1991. However, following a Supreme Court directive to conclude the trial within one year, Judge Rubi Esmail pronounced the veteran politician guilty of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. Kerala Court Orders Return of Dileep’s Passport After Acquittal in Actress Assault Case.

Antony Raju Found Guilty in Evidence Tampering Case

