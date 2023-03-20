The wait is finally over, as "Aga Naga" lyrical video song from Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been unveiled by the makers today. With stunning visuals and soulful music, the track from Mani Ratnam's PS2 has been sung by Sakthisree Gopalan. The Hindi version of the song is sung by Shilpa Rao. It is picturised on Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Trisha as Kundavai. Check it out. Ponniyin Selvan 1 Ending Explained: Who is 'Oomai Rani' and How Does the Cliffhanger Climax of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Starrer Lead to PS2 (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch "Aga Naga" Song Below:

Watch "Ruaa Ruaa" in Hindi:

