The fans of Puneeth Rajkumar are finding it difficult to digest the fact that he is no more. Meanwhile, Kannada news channel BTV anchor breaks down while reading the news of Appu's death, video went viral on social media platforms.

A #BTV news anchor in #Bengaluru broke down while reading the news of #PuneethRajkumardeath. People are shocked with the untimely death of sandalwood power star. He was just 46 and heart attack claimed his life. pic.twitter.com/uwNNeSvk2n — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)