The love anthem of the year is here! The makers of Radhe Shyam have released the romantic track “Aashiqui Aa Gayi” and it is a soulful number crooned by Arijit Singh and Mithoon. The love ballad picturised on the film’s lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is just mesmerising. From their chemistry to the stunning visuals and the tunes of the song will leave you fans excited for the complete track that is all set to be released on December 1. The song’s teaser in other regional languages with the titles “Nagumomu Thaarale”, “Thiraiyoadu Thoorigai”, “Naguvantha Thaareye” and “Malarodu Saayame” will out today at 7pm.

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Aashiqui Aa Gayi Below:

