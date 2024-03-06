India gears up to host the inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a thrilling T10 tennis ball cricket tournament. With six teams representing major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar, the competition promises intense cricketing action. Actor Ram Charan graced the opening ceremony at the stadium in Srinagar, lighting up the event with his energetic dance performance to the tune of “Naatu Nattu” from his film RRR. Social media buzzed with viral videos capturing his electrifying moves, igniting excitement for the tournament ahead. Witness Ram Charan's fiery dance moves at the ISPL 2024 opening ceremony, setting the stadium on fire with energy. ISPL 2024: Sumeet Dhekale To Lead Chennai Singams in Indian Street Premier League.

Ram Charan Dances To "Naatu Naatu" At ISPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Ramcharan Dancing ✨❤️ in the Song Naatu Naatu! Giving us the energy with his vibe! ✨💯🔥#ramcharan pic.twitter.com/GQUkUcgeG9 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 6, 2024

Ram Charan Meets Suriya At ISPL 2024

South Actor Surya Meets the Talented Ram Charan at the Event! #ramcharan #surya pic.twitter.com/nl4QHm2AcT — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 6, 2024

