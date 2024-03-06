Chennai Singams announced left-handed batter, Sumeet Dhekale, as the captain to lead the Chennai Singams pride. Dhekale was acquired by the team for a whopping Rs 19 Lakhs making him the most expensive player in the Singams squad. Hailing from Mumbai, Sumeet Dhekale has made a mark in the tennis-cricket world. Originally from Nalasopara, Mumbai he successfully transitioned from conventional leather ball to tennis ball cricket, excelling in various sports after joining the NSP Team. ISPL 2024: Inaugural Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament To Kickstart Today With Grand Opening Ceremony.

Despite being a BA graduate, his primary focus has always been cricket. Dhekale gives the credit for his success to his father, Varadh Dhekale, a cricket enthusiast, who played a pivotal role in fostering the family's passion for the sport. This 35-year-old player has two decades of experience in the field and will be leading the team along with Sanjay Kanojjiya, as the vice-captain.

Chennai Singams Tweet

Chennai Singams secured 16 players for a total of Rs 96.4 lakhs from various regions across the country in the ISPL auction. The formidable lineup of players other than the captain and vice-captain includes Dilip Binjwa, Sagar Ali, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, R Thavith Kumar, Venkatachalpathi Vignesh, Aniket Sanap, Bablu Patil, Harish Parmar, Ketan Mhatre, Rajdeep Jadeja, Vedant Mayekar, Vishwanath Jadhav, and Pankaj Patel. ISPL 2024 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Street Premier League Inaugural Season.

Talking about the acquisition, Rajdip Gupta, Co-owner, Chennai Singams said, "This is a moment of pride for the Chennai Singams family. With the increasing interest in professional tennis tournaments and the significant participation in tennis cricket, the decision to appoint Sumeet as the leader is a testament to our belief that he will elevate the team to new heights through his intelligence and experience in the game."

The ISPL is set to commence from March 6 to March 15, 2024, at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane.