Ravi Teja’s film Ramarao on Duty which was scheduled to release in theatres on June 17, has been postponed. The makers have now announced that the action thriller directed by Sarath Mandava will hit the big screens at a yet-to-be decided date. The reason for the delay happens to be extensive post production Ramarao On Duty Song BulBul Tarang: Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan’s First Single Is A Romantic Melody Crooned By Sid Sriram (Watch Video).

Have a Look:

The release of #RamaRaoOnDuty is postponed and would not be releasing on June 17th due to extensive post production for the BEST and MASSIEST output! A New Release Date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/9ulOkExtsg — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) May 26, 2022

