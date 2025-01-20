In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a youth from Telangana's Hyderabad was allegedly killed in a shooting incident. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that the youth was killed in a shooting incident on Washington Avenue in the United States. The deceased was identified as Ravi Teja. It is learned that Ravi Teja had went to the US in March 2022 for a Masters Degree. Post completion of his education, Teja was actively looking for a job in the city when the shooting incident took place. Indian Student Killed in Scotland: 22-Year-Old Woman of Indian Origin Santra Saju Found Dead in Water Near Newbridge.

Indian Youth Shot Dead in US

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)