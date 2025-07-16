Telugu actor Ravi Teja's father, Bhupathi Rajagopal Raju, had died at the age of 90 on Tuesday (July 15) night. According to media reports, he breathed his last at their family home in Hyderabad. He passed away reportedly due to age-related health issues. The news of his passing comes just days after Tollywood lost veteran actor and politician Kota Srinivasa Rao due to prolonged illness at 83. The news of Ravi Teja's father's passing has now left everyone extremely sad. Ravi Teja's father, Bhupathi Rajagopal Raju, worked as a pharmacist in Hyderabad and maintained a low profile despite his son's stardom. Rajagopal Raju is survived by his wife Rajya Lakshmi and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raja. Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away at 83 After Prolonged Illness, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Mourns Demise.

Ravi Teja’s Father Bhupathi Rajagopal Raju No More

Ravi Teja's father passed away Hero Ravi Teja's father, Rajagopal Raju (90), passed away last night. He breathed his last at Ravi Teja's residence in Hyderabad.#OmShanthi pic.twitter.com/WmIY4xJ3yd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 16, 2025

