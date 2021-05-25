The son of late Malayalam actor Rajan P Dev, Unni Dev was arrested by Nedumangad Police in relation to his wife Priyanka's suicide. DNA reports that he was arrested from his home in Ernakulam after it was ascertained that he was COVID-19 negative. His wife was found hanging on May 12, 2021, at her home. She had filed a case of domestic abuse a day before her death. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

