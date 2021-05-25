The son of late Malayalam actor Rajan P Dev, Unni Dev was arrested by Nedumangad Police in relation to his wife Priyanka's suicide. DNA reports that he was arrested from his home in Ernakulam after it was ascertained that he was COVID-19 negative. His wife was found hanging on May 12, 2021, at her home. She had filed a case of domestic abuse a day before her death. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Unni Dev, the son of late actor Rajan P. Dev on Tuesday was taken into custody and the arrest was made for the suicide of his wife Priyanka, early this month. Unni Dev is also an actor who has acted in a few Malayalam films. pic.twitter.com/MLOOVgQmSu — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 25, 2021

