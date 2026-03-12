Ashish Nehra shares an adorable moment with Yuvraj Singh’s son, Orion, at the Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra wedding. (Photo: X@ choudhary_99415)

Former cricketer Ashish Nehra shared a playful moment with Yuvraj Singh’s son, Orion, at the intimate Mumbai wedding of sports presenter Gaurav Kapur and actress Kritika Kamra on Wednesday. Arriving alongside Singh and his wife, Hazel Keech, Nehra was filmed enthusiastically lifting and cuddling young Orion outside the venue. The internet instantly lapped up the adorable moment, making Nehra and Orion viral. Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Get Married: Couple Celebrates Intimate Home Wedding in Mumbai With Family and Close Friends (Watch Video).

Ashish Nehra With Yuvraj Singh's Son

Ashish Nehra couldn't hold himself watching Yuvraj Singh's cute little son❤️ His name is Orion. pic.twitter.com/i7wynhK532 — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) March 12, 2026

