Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh paid a solemn tribute to his late first wife, Neelam Devi, on the 11th anniversary of her passing this March 8, 2026, marking a decade since the tragedy that shook the industry. In a poignant X (formerly Twitter) post shared with his followers, the actor-singer reflected on the enduring void left by her death in 2015, just months after their wedding. Accompanied by a portrait of Neelam, Singh penned a heartfelt note in Hindi, which translates to "I am incomplete without you and will remain incomplete…" ‘Itna Nahi Peena Tha Bhai’: Netizens Speculate Pawan Singh Was Intoxicated in Viral Cake-Cutting Video From Bhojpuri Star’s 40th Birthday Celebration at Lucknow Home – WATCH.

Pawan Singh Pens Emotional Note for First Wife Neelam Devi on 11th Death Anniversary – View Post

