Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who have been seeing each other since quite a long time, are said to get engaged this month. According to reports, their engagement ceremony will take place on June 9, after which wedding would be on cards. To note, reportedly, the engagement will be a family affair at home or at a venue in Hyderabad. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to Get Engaged in June 2023 - Reports.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to Get Engaged:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)