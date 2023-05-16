Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are reportedly in a relationship for while now. It is speculated that the two stars are likely to get engaged in a private event in June 2023. According to Pinkvilla, Varun and Lavanya have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and are set to exchange rings in June 2023. Varun Tej and Lavanya have worked together in the movies Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Lavanya Tripathi Shares a Stunning Photo From Her Throwback Photoshoot (View Pic).

Check Out The Details Here:

One of the most celebrated actors in the Tollywood film industry, #VarunTej, is set to tie the knot with #LavanyaTripathi in 2023- PINKVILLA EXCLUSIVE The couple is set to get engaged in June 2023. Details Inside. https://t.co/6BAE3iKD3M — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)