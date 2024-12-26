Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy finally has met key figures from the Telugu film industry today at the Police Command and Control Center to address pressing issues involving Pushpa 2 stamped case. The meeting includes prominent producers such as Allu Aravind, Daggubati Suresh Babu, along with top actors like Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Nithin and Varun Tej. The main agenda is to discuss the recent developments surrounding Allu Arjun’s dramatic arrest and subsequent bail in connection with the Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede, which tragically resulted in the death of a woman (Revathi) and injury to her son (Sri Tej). ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident: Hyderabad Police Issues Stern Warning Over Fake Information and Misleading Videos Circulating Online Involving Allu Arjun.

Tollywood Stars Meet Telangana CM

BREAKING: Telugu film industry meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/uDiEc4g6th — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 26, 2024

'No Benefit Shows' in Telugu Film Industry

"No BENEFIT shows" - RECONFIRMS Revanth Reddy — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 26, 2024

