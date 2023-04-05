Tori Spelling shared that wearing disposable contact gave her an eye ulcer. After stepping out in public while wearing a bedazzled eyepatch, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that she's recovering from an ulcer caused by misusing her once-daily supply of disposable contacts.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Tori Spelling says she gave herself an eye ulcer from sleeping with disposable contacts for ‘maybe 20 days.’ pic.twitter.com/QoMlZusJTR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2023

