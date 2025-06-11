Actress Shireen Mirza, best known for playing Simmi Bhalla in the hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was blessed with a baby boy, born on June 9, 2025. On June 11, the actress and her husband Hasan Sartaj shared the happy news of embracing parenthood by posting a sweet video on Instagram. The animated video featured the couple and the baby. Shireen and Hasan were overjoyed, as they thanked Allah for the beautiful gift of a son. In their video, they wrote, “A beautiful blessing has arrived. Shireen and Hasan are overjoyed to welcome a boy. A day filled with barakah and endless joy… wrapped in mercy, love and light. May he grow to be righteous and kind.” The caption in the post read, “IT’S A BOY! Alhumdulillah. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love.” They also asked everyone to keep the baby in their prayers, as they begin their new journey as parents. Shireen Mirza Hospitalised After Collapsing on Sets of Her Show Dharampatnii – Reports.

Shireen Mirza Announces the Birth of Her Baby Boy – See Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzashireen (@shireenmirza)

