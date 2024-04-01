Divyanka Tripathi often surprises her fans by sharing every small, special update about her life. The actress recently posted a photo of herself watching the sunset from her house balcony, expressing how special the moment was for her. Taking to her Instagram account, Divyanka treated fans with this picture and wrote, “Yesterday my brother clicked this picture...but for me, it's poetry!” Divyanka also thanked her brother, Aishwarya Tripathi, and suggested that he visit her place more often. Fans praised the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Check out her post below! Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Set Couple Goals As They Pose and Pout for a Perfect Sunday Selfie (View Pics).

Divyanka Tripathi Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)