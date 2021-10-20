Abhishek Malik is known for his roles in television serials such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others. The 31-year-old actor has tied the knot with fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary. The wedding ceremony took place in Delhi on October 18 in the presence of family members and friends. Abhishek has shared pictures on Instagram from his wedding festivities and we must say, the couple look happy and perfect together.

Mr & Mrs Malik

The Happy Duo

Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary

