Girgit, the upcoming love, crime-thriller web show is all set to drop on MX Player on October 27. It is an intense web series laced with dark humor which showcases some of the most unknown desires that people can possess and how far they can go to get what they want in love. The key roles in the series are played by Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra and Trupti Khamkar, who will be seen trapped in an unlikely hide and seek game to reveal their own distinct moment. Ahead of the release, Girgit actors took to their Instagram handles and expressed their excitement about their project.

Check Out The Instagram Posts Below:

Nakul Roshan Sahdev

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakul Roshan Sahdev (@nakulroshansahdev)

Taniya Kalrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taniya Kalrra (@taniya.kalrra)

Trupti Khamkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trupti Khamkar (@actortrupti)

