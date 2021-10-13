Girgit is the upcoming web-series that is all set to be streamed on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer from October 27. Ahead of the release of the series starring Nakul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra and Ashmita Jaggi in the lead, the makers have dropped its trailer and it looks like a gripping mystery thriller. There is love, suspense, mystery, betrayal, and so much more in this series. The trailer drops a hint that the storyline revolves around a murder investigation that gets complicated with time. As the investigation starts to unfold, it unveils the secrets of each characters and they ‘bear a striking resemblance to a chameleon (Girgit)’.

Watch The Trailer Of Girgit Below:

