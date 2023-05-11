The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma has signed a new film! The actress will be seen in Shreyas Talpade-starrer The Game of Girgit, which will feature her as a cop. Reportedly, the flick is mostly based on the viral Blue Whale Challenge game. The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Adah Sharma's Film Mints Rs 68.86 Crore in India.

Adah Sharma in The Game of Girgit:

ADAH SHARMA JOINS SHREYAS TALPADE IN THRILLER ‘THE GAME OF GIRGIT’… Riding high on the success of #TheKeralaStory, #AdahSharma will now portray the role of a cop in the thriller #TheGameOfGirgit… #FirstLook poster…#TheGameOfGirgit is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue… pic.twitter.com/KqbFfcfhyt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)