A new trailer for Harley Quinn Season 3 has dropped, and it promises to bring all the carnage and excitement the series is known for. Focusing on the return of Nightwing to Gotham at the start, the trailer showcases us the complications that will arise between Harley and Ivy, and how Joker has decided to run for mayor as well. Harley Quinn Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on July 28, 2022. Harley Quinn Season 3: James Gunn's Beyond Excited For Kaley Cuoco's DC Animated Series, Director to Cameo in the Show Too!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

