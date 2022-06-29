Harley Quinn Season 3 had its first teaser drop, and it revealed quite a lot of surprises. One of the biggest being that director of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, is set to cameo in the series too. James Gunn revealed a while back that he would appearing in the series, and lo and behold, he was there. Upon the release of the trailer, the director put out a tweet saying how he is beyond excited for the upcoming season of the series. The season premieres on July 28, 2022, on HBO Max. Harley Quinn Trailer: First Look at Season 3 of the Show, Starring Voice Talent Kaley Cuoco Is Out! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I'm beyond excited for the new season of #HarleyQuinn on @HBOMax, and it's not only because I'm on it. pic.twitter.com/x8OV7jwNGs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 28, 2022

Watch The Trailer For Harley Quinn Season 3:

