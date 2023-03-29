Season two of House of the Dragon is going to be a bit shorter than expected. To have eight episodes, the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel will ditch the ten-episode format of its previous season. The decision was said to be made for "story-driven" decisions rather than "cost-cutting" ones. The second season of House of the Dragon is also aiming to premiere in 2024 summer. House of the Dragon Season 1 Ending Explained: How the Climax to Emma D'Arcy's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Sets up the Dance of the Dragons! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Tweets:

‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ season 2 will be eight episodes long, two episodes fewer than season 1. It is reportedly a story-driven decision rather than a cost-cutting one. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/t6hHUAqjUq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2023

‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ season 2 will likely premiere in the summer of 2024. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/hONccStZaP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2023

