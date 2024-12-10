Google Trends has unveiled the top-searched movies and shows of 2024, with Netflix's critically acclaimed biographical black comedy series Baby Reindeer taking the top spot when it comes to TV shows. In second place is Prime Video's Fallout, a series adaptation of the popular video game franchise. HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon (streaming in India on JioCinema), secures the third position. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavish Netflix period drama Heeramandi comes in fourth, while FX's stunning feudal Japan-based series Shogun (available in India on Disney+ Hotstar) rounds out the list at fifth. Google Year in Search 2024: ‘Inside Out 2′, ’Deadpool & Wolverine’, ‘Saltburn’ Top Most Searched Movies of the Year.

Google's Most Searched TV Shows of 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)