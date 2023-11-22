Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Urvashi Dholakia, took to Instagram to address skeptics questioning the authenticity of her toe injury. She shared images of her X-rays revealing two hairline fractures on each side of her big toe, dismissing claims that her injury is fake. In her caption, she asserted her resilience, stating that sympathy is not her motive and emphasised her commitment to rehearsals despite the ongoing pain. Urvashi Dholakia Shows Off Cleavage in Embellished Swimwear! TV Actress’ Sexy Pics From Her Thailand Vacay Are Sure To Set Internet.

View Urvashi Dholakia's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

