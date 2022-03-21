With each and every promo Moon Knight looks like its going to be something special, and this new one gives us our best look at the action from the series yet. Steven Grant is having the best worst day of his life as he fights the forces of evil in this new promo. Moon Knight releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022.

Watch The Promo Below:

In 10 Days, chaos is coming 🌙



🖤 this tweet to get reminded when Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight starts streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1S64LScJel— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 20, 2022

